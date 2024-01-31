Live
- Ratha Sapthami celebrations at Tirumala on Feb 16
- Government Slashes Mobile Phone Components Import Duty Ahead of Budget 2024
- ACB takes former director of HMDA into custody
- Brake failed RTC bus rams into 2 autos, bikes and cars
- Students' innovative construction waste solution wins ‘Smart India Hackathon 2023’
- Businessman From Guwahati To Build 190-Ft Statue Of Prime Minister Modi in Assam
- Upset over husband getting second married, woman ends life
- 4 Common Cervical Cancer Myths You Need to Stop Believing
- Mahalakshmi scheme turns Mahapapam scheme for conductors and drivers of RTC
- TTD Chairman inspects Sanatana Dharmic conference to be held from February 3
RK Roja to inaugurate Allagadda Indoor Stadium
Sports Minister Mrs. RK Roja and State Youth Department President & SAP Chairman Mr. Byreddy Siddhartha Reddy were invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Allagadda Indoor Stadium along with MLC Mr. Gangula Prabhakar Reddy and MLA Mr. Gangula Bijender Reddy.
