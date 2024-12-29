Role of Telugus in framing statute noteworthy: CM

•Lauds the efforts of Assembly Speaker Ayyanna and Dy Speaker Raghurama in conducting Assembly proceedings in a most dignified manner

•Extends greetings to Telugu writers meeting underway in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the role of Telugu personalities in framing the Constitution is noteworthy.

Releasing the 2025 calendar featuring of great personalities who played a pivotal role in fram-ing the Constitution at his Undavalli residence, the Chief Minister fondly recalled the great-ness of every individual. The legendary Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu who firmly resisted the Britishers with the slogan ‘Simon go back’ also played a crucial role in drafting the Constitu-tion, he said.

The great Tanguturi extended his assistance while framing the provisions on local bodies and the discretionary powers of governors, Chandrababu said. Similarly, Bhogaraju Pattabhi Seetharamaiah too extended his services as member of the Consultative Committee of the Constituent Assembly, he added.

The CM also recalled the great services of Durgabai Deshmukh, Moturi Satyanarayana, Gogineni Ranganayakulu, VC Kesava Rao, Alladi Krishnaswamy and several others. He said that he is very happy to recall the great services rendered by such personalities.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the accounts of social media launched for the first time by the State Legislature. Chandrababu felt that this will largely help take the services closer to the people and felt that meaningful discussions should be taken up on the floor of the State Assembly. The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyanna Patrudu and the Deputy Speaker K Raghurama Krishna Raju in conducting Assembly proceed-ings in a most dignified manner.

Meanwhile, extending greetings to Telugu writers meeting being organised in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister in a tweet praised the efforts of organisers to take forward the greatness of Tel-ugu language to future generations.

He expressed happiness over naming the venue after Potti Sriramulu and the dais as Ramoji Rao dais.