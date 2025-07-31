Rs 11 crore cash seized in guest house in Hyderabad

Vijayawada: In a new twist to the liquor scam case, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) recovered Rs 11 crore cash from a guesthouse near Hyderabad.

The currency notes were kept in 12 cardboard boxes at Sulochana Farm Guesthouse at Kacharam in Shamshabad mandal of Rangareddy district, said sources here.

The SIT seized the cash during the searches at the houses and offices of the accused in the scam, which allegedly took place during the previous government of the YSRCP.

The investigating officials also seized liquor hidden on the same premises. The SIT sources said, “Cash and liquor were hidden at the direction of Kasireddy Raja Sekhar Reddy, the prime accused in the case.”

The SIT officials searched the guesthouse on the basis of the information revealed by Varun Purshottam, who is accused number 40 in the case.

The investigation team is also probing the role of Chanikya and Vinay, both accused in the case, in concealing the cash. On the direction of Kesireddy and Chanikya, Varun had hidden the cash in 12 boxes, the sources said.

During the questioning by SIT officials, Varun reportedly confessed to the crime and revealed information about cash and liquor.

The scam had occurred during the YSRCP rule between 2019 and 2024.

After TDP-led NDA came to power last year, a case was registered at CID Police Station in Mangalagiri under sections 409, 420, 120 (B), r/w 34 and 37 of IPC and section 7, 7A, 8, 12, 13 (1), (b), 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) initially conducted an investigation following a complaint by an official of the excise department. Later, the government constituted an SIT, headed by NTR district commissioner of police S V Rajashekhar Babu, to probe the case.

The SIT found large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24.

Investigators reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving nearly Rs 3,500 crore siphoned off over five years.

The SIT has already arrested 12 accused, including YSRCP MP P. V. Midhun Reddy.