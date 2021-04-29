Rs 2 crore worth gold Robbery at Chittoor

Chittoor: In a major robbery, Above Rs. 2.0 cr. worth of Jewellery, cash and gold, belonging to D.K.Badari, brother of former TTD Chairman D.K.Adikesavulu Naidu has been stolen on Wednesday night according to N.Sudhakar Reddy, DSP, Chittoor.

In response to the complaint of Badari, Chittoor police rushed the spot and initiated the investigation and detection of the case. Chittoor SP S.Senthil Kumar visited the house of Badari for ascertaining ing the details. After receiving the full details of lost property a complaint would be registered for due detection of the case the DSP disclosed.