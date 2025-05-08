Live
Rs 4.86 cr contributed to Armed Forces Flag Day fund
The committee members counting hundi collections at District Sainik Welfare office in Anantapur on Wednesday
Anantapur: On the occasion of Armed Forces Flag Day, 75 hundi boxes collected from various institutions, schools, and colleges were counted on Wednesday at the District Sainik Welfare Office in the presence of a committee appointed by the district Collector. The total amount collected from the hundi boxes was Rs 1,09,710, which has been deposited into the Armed Forces Flag Day account at the State Bank of India. In addition to the hundi collection, donations amounting to Rs 3,76,992 were received from generous contributors. The combined total of funds collected stands at Rs 4,86,702.
District Sainik Welfare Officer P Thimmappa, committee members C Madhava Krishnayya (Deputy Tahsildar, APSPDCL), JC Naik Subedar Prakash Sahi, NCC officials, and ex-servicemen Penchalayya, Hussain, and Krishna, District Sainik Welfare Department staff were p resent.