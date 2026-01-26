Rs 50 crore sanctioned for modernisation of irrigation canals

Nellore: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana has said that the government has sanctioned Rs 50 crore for the modernisation of irrigation canals in Nellore city to solve the inundation problem in the city.

On Sunday, he laid foundation stone for the reconstruction of Homeopathy dispensary building at Kamati street in the city.

Later speaking to reporters, the Minister said that Nellore city was totally inundated during flash floods in 2017, due to non-removal of silt in irrigation canals flowing towards the city since several decades. He pointed out that construction of illegal structures including business establishments on irrigation canals is worsening the situation, making the city people to face serious inconvenience during rainy reason.

Narayana informed that when he explained the situation to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he immediately sanctioned Rs 50 crores for modernisation of irrigation canals. He urged those, who are constructing illegal structures on irrigation canals, to cooperate to the government.