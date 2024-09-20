Live
Rs 6,585 cr released to develop 7 national highways
Amaravati: The Centre has released Rs 6,585 crore for the development of a stretch of 384 km of seven national highways across the state, said minister for roads and buildings B C Janardhana Reddy.
Amaravati: The Centre has released Rs 6,585 crore for the development of a stretch of 384 km of seven national highways across the state, said minister for roads and buildings B C Janardhana Reddy.
The funds sanctioned for these seven projects earlier under Bharata Mala was stopped due to various reasons. The projects included 49.9 km stretch between Kondamudi and Perecharla, 62.5 km stretch between Sangameswaram to Nalla Kaluva and Velugodu in Nandyala, 62 km stretch from Nandyala to Kurnool’Kadapa border section, 78.95 km stretch fro0m Vempalli to Chagalamarri, 33.58 km stretch from Gorantla to Hindupur, 56.5 km stretch from Muddanuru to B Kothapalli and 40.55 km stretch from Pendurti to Bavdara section.
Likewise, the Centre used to release Rs 350 crore every year to the state and now the state has urged to increase the amount to Rs 500. The Centre responded positively and increased the amount.
The Centre is likely to upgrade 31 R&B roads as national highways following the request from the state government.
The minister said that the state government released Rs 290 crore for repairing the roads across the state. The work on the roads would begin most likely from November after the monsoon.