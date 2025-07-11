RUDA invites feedback on GIS-based master plan

Rajamahendravaram: A comprehensive GIS-based Master Plan has been prepared for the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) under the jurisdiction of the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA), informed RUDA Vice-Chairman and Joint Collector S Chinna Ramudu.

The draft plan has been developed in line with appropriate land-use strategies by M/s Sky Group & Niketan Consultants. The Master Plan aims to guide systematic urban development and infrastructure planning in the RUDA region.

To ensure transparency and public participation, suggestions and opinions are being invited from all stakeholders, including departments such as Revenue, Municipal Administration, Urban Planning, Transport, PWD, and Environment, along with elected representatives and the general public.

For public convenience, the draft Master Plan has been made available at the RUDA office, East Godavari District Collectorate, Rajamahendravaram Municipal Office, and the offices of respective ULBs. It can also be accessed online at http://ruda.ap.gov.in, he added.