Rudraraju assumes office as APCC chief

Vijayawada: Thanking the Congress high command for entrusting him with the responsibility at a crucial time, Gidugu Rudraraju who assumed office as the president of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee here on Friday said that he would take everyone into confidence to achieve desired results.

He said that he had been in the party for the past two decades and the goal is to bring back the Congress into power in the state and at the Centre. He exhorted the Congress cadres to work unitedly to increase the vote bank. "When I was asked which caste I belonged to, I coolly told them that I have no caste. It is not caste or religion, let's move forward on humanitarian path," he said.

Rudraraju came down heavily on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and Opposition chief N Chandrababu Naidu for bowing before Narendra Modi fearing backlash on criminal cases against them.

He announced that he would tour north Andhra soon and organise meetings constituency-wise with all the leaders. He assured the cadres that he would be available all the time to everyone and anyone could contact me to express their opinions. He called upon the cadres to put an end to the dictatorial policies of Narendra Modi by defeating the BJP at the Centre and the YSRCP in the state.

He alleged that Narendra Modi is planning to do away with reservations which were introduced by Dr Ambedkar.

Rudraraju called upon the cadres to fight for the implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Earlier, Rudraraju as the president of the APCC along with four working presidents — Sunkara Padmasri, Rakesh Reddy, Janga Gautham and Mastan Vali — took charge.

Dr Narreddy Tulasi Reddy expressed dissatisfaction over his appointment as the media coordinator removing him from the post of working president. Former president of APCC Dr Sake Sailajanath was also present.