SAAP MD Prabhakar Reddy transferred

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) vice-chairman and managing director N Prabhakar Reddy, IAS, has been transferred and was asked to report to the general administration department for further posting.

The state government on Tuesday issued transfer orders after allegations were levelled against the SAAP in purchase of sports materials and other administrative activities like issuing of certificates to the players.

K Harshavardhan, director, social welfare, has been given in full additional charge of the post of vice-chairman and managing director until further orders. Chief secretary K S Jawahar Reddy issued the orders in this regard.

The government has taken the decision against the backdrop of allegations of corruption and irregularities in the SAAP levelled by three governing body members of the SAAP, K Narasimhulu, Daniel Pradeep and K Varalakshmi.

They alleged that even the CM Cup tournament also delayed and irregularities were taking place in issuing sports certificates to the players. Before that, some allegations of sexual harassment were made against Prabhakar Reddy. AP Women's Commission has ordered a probe into these allegations.