‘SASI Reunion 2025’ organised

Rajamahendravaram: Velivennu witnessed a lively gathering as SASI Educational Institutions organised the SASI Reunion 2025 at its campus. Around 1200 parents, toppers of the 2025 batch, rank holders, and alumni attended the programme, making it a memorable event.

SASI students presented cultural programmes, including dances and songs, which entertained the audience throughout the evening.

Chief guest Dr Bhaskar Chowdary, a noted surgeon from Rajamahendravaram, said students must remain lifelong learners.

He described teaching and medicine as noble professions and advised aspiring doctors to build a strong foundation across all subjects related to their field. Guest Professor D Dinakar, Emeritus Professor of NIT Warangal, said marks alone are not enough in today’s competitive world.

He stressed the importance of communication skills and overall personality development and urged engineering students to focus on skill-building from the early years of their studies.

The institution highlighted its academic achievements, stating that SASI Velivennu is the only single campus in the two Telugu states to secure over 230 medical seats and about 225 seats in IITs and NITs. Students achieved top All India ranks in NEET, JEE Advanced, and JEE Main, along with leading state ranks in EAPCET 2025.

Chairman Dr Burugupalli Ravi Kumar and Vice Chairperson Lakshmi Supriya honoured the achievers and their parents with mementoes and cash awards. Director Bhaskar, Administrative Director Dr Venkateswara Rao, and senior faculty members were present.