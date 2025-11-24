Sathya Sai Baba embodiment of love

Ongole: The birth centenary celebrations of Sathya Sai Baba were held grandly at the Collectorate on Sunday, with State Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy describing him as an embodiment of love, peace, and service.

District Revenue Officer B Chinna Obulesu presided over the event, which was attended by Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs Damacharla Janardhana Rao and Dr Mukku Ugra Narasimha Reddy, Maritime Board Chairman Damacharla Satyanarayana, and other dignitaries. They paid floral tributes to Sai Baba’s portrait. Minister Swamy praised Sai Baba’s path as exemplary, highlighting his emphasis on education, healthcare, and the provision of drinking water to remote areas. MP Srinivasulu Reddy reminisced about meeting Sai Baba fortyyears ago.