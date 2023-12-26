Sattenapalli, constituency represented by stalwarts

Narasaraopet: Sattenapalli Assembly constituency has an interesting background. It was represented by stalwarts like the freedom fighter Vavilala Gopalakrishnaiah, Putumbaka Bharati and her husband Putumbaka Venkatapati, Dodda Balakoti Reddy, Yerram Venkateswara Reddy, Y V Anjaneyulu, former minister Nannapaneni Rajakumari, former speaker of AP State Assembly Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and former Chief Minister Bhavanam Venkatarami Reddy.

At present it is represented by Minister for Irrigation Ambati Rambabu.

But the irony is that this constituency continues to lag behind in development. It does not have agro-based industries though there is lot of potential for such units. As of now there are no industries which can generate employment for the local people. The locals say that this constituency has been used as a spring board by many of the leaders who had come from other parts of the State. Such leaders include Veeranjaneya Sarma, Nannapaneni Rajakumari, Dodda Balakoti Reddy, Y V Anjaneyulu, Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and the present MLA Ambati Rambabu. Kanna Lakshminarayana of TDP who is among the aspirants for this constituency is also an outsider as he is from Guntur.

There are 2.30,775 voters in the constituency which is dominated by Kamma community. Brahmins, Vysyas and Kapus are among the main vote bank in the constituency. Vavilala Gopalakrishnaiah and Veerajaneya Sarma were from Brahmin community who represented the constituency. While Vavilala represented four times Veeranjaneya Sarma represented twice.

Farmers produce paddy, chilli, cotton, black gram, red gram and horticulture crops in the constituency. They get irrigation water from Nagarjuna Sagar Right Canal. The town has high connectivity with Hyderabad, Guntur, Amaravati and Piduguralla. Guntur-Hyderabad express trains pass through Sattenapalli. It has two engineering colleges and some degree colleges in the constituency.

The constituency saw some development when it was represented by Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao. He had laid emphasis on road infrastructure and other development works.

During the 2019 Assembly elections, YSRCP candidate Ambati Rambabu got elected and subsequently CM Jagan provided him a Cabinet berth. Ambati has already announced that he would contest from Sattenapalli constituency again in 2024 elections. However, the opposition has been levelling allegations of corruption against the Irrigation Minister. The allegations include that he had demanded bribe even for giving financial assistance sanctioned by the CM Relief Fund.

Guntur district Grandhalaya Samastha chairman Chitta Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy is another aspirant for YSRCP ticket from the constituency. He had been holding meetings with sarpanches and party leaders as well.

After former BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana joined TDP, he was appointed by the party as the constituency in-charge and it is being speculated that he would be given the ticket. Both Ambati and Kanna are from Kapu community. Another aspirant from TDP is Kodela Sivaram, son of Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao.