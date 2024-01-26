SC, minority voters hold key in Srisailam constituency

Srisailam (Nandyal): Two powerful leaders, Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy of YSRCP and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy of TDP are the likely contestants from this constituency. Who would win will depend on whom the SC and minority voters would opt for.

The constituency has a total voter strength of 1,92,942. Of the total, the female voters dominate male counter parts, 94736 males 98166 females and 40 third gender. There are five mandals, Velugodu, Atmakur, Bandi Atmakur, Mahanandi and Srisailam, in the constituency.

Several families have also joined TDP in the presence of Budda Rajasekhar Reddy. According to sources, even Erasu Pratap Reddy, former TDP MLA, is also in the race for the party ticket.

He was elected as MLA in 2009 as Congress candidate.

From YSRCP, the sitting MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy would be confirmed as party candidate for the second time. Apart from Shilpa the names of Byreddy Siddartha Reddy and Budda Sesha Reddy are also under consideration.

Siddartha Reddy had asked the party chief to consider giving him ticket either for Panyam or Srisailam. If Shilpa agrees to contest for Lok Sabha, the YSRCP may give ticket to Siddharth Reddy from either of the two seats. But it is being said that Shilpa is no keen to contest for Lok Sabha.

Another interesting factor is that Budda Sesha Reddy and Budda Rajasekhar Reddy are brothers. But both are bitter rivals and are in two different parties. So, it now remains to be seen if the YSRCP would like put up one brother against the other or not.