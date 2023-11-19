Scanty rains hit crops badly in Srikakulam

Srikakulam: Condition of crops during the current kharif season in Srikakulam is miserable due to scanty rainfall. Mainly paddy farmers are facing problems due to inadequate supply of water to the crop and as it needs more water than other crops



Out of 30 mandals, alone LN Peta mandal received sufficient rainfall, 13 mandals received scanty rainfall and 16 mandals received below average rainfall.

As a result paddy and other crops were completely damaged in 45,000 acres in the district. Left parties leaders, farmers associations representatives lamented that the state government failed to include different mandals in Srikakulam district as drought hit areas. Recently, the state government announced 106 mandals across the state as drought hit mandals of which 103 mandals belong to Rayalaseema region and three mandals belong to middle coast region.

Opposition TDP and Left parties’ leaders said that the state government neglected north coastal AP region to include drought hit areas. Leaders of these parties are submitting representations repeatedly to the district collector and agriculture department officials to expose actual situation in the district before the state government to provide relief to farmers of the district.