School leadership training programme launched

Rajamahendravaram: The fifth batch of the second cycle of the School Leadership Development Training Programme for MEOs and headmasters was inaugurated on Monday by East Godavari District Additional Project Coordinator of Samagra Shiksha S Subhashini at Sai Madhavi Engineering College, Mallampudi, Rajanagaram mandal.

Speaking at the event, Subhashini stressed the importance of implementing the lessons learned during the training sessions in schools to their full potential. She urged participants to collaborate with teachers to create effective plans for enhancing learning outcomes. She also highlighted the need to execute the NCERT’s Class 10 Action Plan to achieve a 100% pass rate.

The training was attended by 274 participants, including Academic Monitoring Officer Gouri Shankara Rao, Kakinada AMO Ramareddy, MEOs, and headmasters from East Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema districts, and Rampachodavaram divisin. The programme aims to empower school leaders with the skills and strategies necessary for effective school management and student success.