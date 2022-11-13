Scores take part in Vizag Navy Marathon

Visakhapatnam: The beach road came alive on Sunday morning as thousands of people took part in the Limca Sportz Vizag Navy Marathon. The seventh edition of the marathon saw scores of participants from various parts of the world. People from diverse age groups were seen taking part in different categories. Every year, the marathon is witnessing an increased participation. This edition, over 18,000 took part in the event.

Besides entertainment programmes and refreshment points, 17 medical aid posts and mobile medical aid were facilitated for the participants along the racecourse. As many as 432 runners participated in the 42K-long full marathon which was flagged off by the Race director Muralidhar Nannapaneni. The 21K half marathon, jointly flagged off by Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga Commodore Naresh Warikoo, actor Milind Soman, saw a participation of 1,344 runners.

The 10K was flagged off by Director General Naval Projects Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, while the 5K run was flagged off jointly by Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan CSO (P&A), Eastern Naval Command and actor Adivi Sesh. Attending as chief guest, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath gave away the prizes to the winners during the prize distribution ceremony.

Apart from the navy personnel, students, professionals from various backgrounds, representatives from voluntary organisations came forward to promote the culture of fitness in the city. Winners received prizes and cash rewards.