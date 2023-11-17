SCR records significant increase in passenger segment

Vijayawada: South Central Railway has been in the forefront in serving the passengers from different strata of society. The zone has been undertaking various measures such as introduction of new train services, running of special trains, provision of additional stoppages and augmentation of coaches to provide rail services to more passengers across its network. Consequently, SCR has witnessed significant growth in the passenger segment and has recorded an impressive increase in the number of general and sleeper class passengers during the current financial year up to October.

During April to October, 2023 the zone has provided transport facilities to a total of 15.75 crore passengers. The zone has carried 14.32 crore passengers in General and Sleeper coaches which amounts to 90.9 per cent of the total number of passengers, whereas the number of passengers who travelled in AC coaches during the same period is 1.43 crore.

As compared to the previous financial year, the number of passengers has increased by 1.01 crore in non-AC coaches and 27 lakh extra passengers in AC coaches over the zone.

SCR has operated 664 trains per day to facilitate passengers from different regions. Out of the total number of trains which are being operated per day, 349 are Mail/Express trains, 209 are passenger specials trains and 106 are MMTS train services.