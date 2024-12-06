Seaplane service between Kotipalli, Antarvedi on cards

Rajamahendravaram: A new proposal has been put forth to introduce a seaplane service connecting the holy pilgrimage sites of Kotipalli and Antarvedi. This initiative aims to enhance connectivity and boost tourism in the region, offering pilgrims and visitors a unique travel experience.

If implemented, it could significantly reduce travel time while providing scenic views of the Konaseema region’s natural beauty.

The proposal indicates a seaplane service connecting Kotipalli Shaiva Kshetram, situated on the left bank of the Gowthami Godavari, with Ainavilli (famous for Vinayaka Temple) and Antarvedi Narasimha Kshetram.

A field inspection was conducted by a team of officials led by Ramachandrapuram RDO Akhila to assess the feasibility of this initiative.

During the inspection, the officials evaluated various ferry points, bathing ghats, and temples along the route. They also examined potential locations from Kotipalli to Sundarapalli, Kulla, and Korumilli for the construction of waterway facilities and seaplane halts.

Sharing information with ‘The Hans India,’ RDO Akhila said that they have identified suitable spots for seaplane operations and will submit a detailed study report to higher authorities.

Inspired by the recent success of seaplane services on the Krishna River, Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh expressed confidence that a similar initiative on the Godavari River would enhance tourism and provide better facilities for pilgrims.

This proposal aligns with the election promise of Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan to establish a ‘Temple Tourism Circuit’.

The introduction of seaplane services is expected to attract more tourists, giving a fresh boost to the local economy and making these pilgrimage sites even more accessible.