Seaplane tourism set to take off at Kalyani dam in Tirupati

Tirupati: Plans are gaining momentum to introduce seaplane tourism at Kalyani dam near Tirupati as part of efforts to boost Andhra Pradesh’s tourism sector and generate higher revenue. The project envisages the construction of an aerodrome on the reservoir waters of the dam, located about 15 km from the city. The project promises to add a new dimension to travel and tourism in the pilgrim city, offering visitors not just quicker access but also a thrilling experience in the skies.

With backing from the Andhra Pradesh Airports Development Corporation Limited (APADCL), a new air-connectivity plan is taking shape. The first milestone was achieved when a test flight successfully linked Vijayawada and Srisailam, giving authorities confidence to fast-track similar services to Tirupati.

The responsibility of preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been entrusted to Feedback Highways, which is currently working on the proposals. According to officials, the DPR is expected to be completed by October, after which financial and technical approvals will be finalised. The government is exploring the possibility of launching the project by March next year.

The Union government has been implementing the UDAN regional connectivity scheme to expand air services as part of its nationwide tourism promotion. Under this scheme, 56 routes were cleared earlier this year, of which Andhra Pradesh secured approval for 32. The state has shortlisted major destinations including Amaravati, Tirupati, Araku, Lambasingi, Konaseema, Srisailam, Rushikonda and Gandikota for tourism infrastructure development.

In the first phase, seaplane tourism systems are being planned in Amaravati, Tirupati, and Gandikota in YSR Kadapa district. The Andhra Pradesh Airport Development Corporation has allotted responsibility for preparing the DPRs to different agencies – RITES for Amaravati and Gandikota, and Feedback Highways for Tirupati.

A technical team has inspected the Kalyani Dam reservoir recently and declared it suitable for a seaplane aerodrome. The site, set against the scenic backdrop of Tirumala Hills, is also close to Chandragiri Fort and other spiritual and tourist attractions. Experts noted that the presence of the Tirupati International Airport at Renigunta will provide necessary technical support for the project.

If completed on schedule, the Kalyani dam seaplane aerodrome could become operational by March 2026, adding a unique attraction to the pilgrim city. Officials expressed confidence that the initiative will further enhance the appeal of Tirupati–Tirumala, which already draws millions of visitors annually.