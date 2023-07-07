Live
Second leg of Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra to start on July 9 from Eluru
After a successful first phase of Varahi Yatra, Pawan Kalyan to begin second phase from July 9 in Eluru.
Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan has finalized the schedule for the second phase of his Varahi Vijaya Yatra. The yatra will commence from Eluru with a public meeting on the 9th of this month at 5 pm.
Pawan Kalyan recently had a discussion with Nadendla Manohar, chairman of the political affairs committee, at the party office in Mangalagiri to plan the second phase. He will also meet with party leaders today to discuss the local political situation in various constituencies, including Denduluru, Tadepalligudem, Unguthuru, Tanuku, and Eluru.
The first phase of Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Yatra was successful, receiving a tremendous response from the people. Regardless of the location, large numbers of people, Janasena activists, and Pawan's fans attended the meetings. Throughout the first phase, Pawan criticised the government on public issues and made strong comments about the ruling party leaders.
However, Pawan Kalyan is now focused on the second phase of the yatra, with preparations underway to start from West Godavari.