SEEDS expands education, skill development initiatives

Vijayawada: Social Empowerment and Economic Development Society (SEEDS), a not-for-profit organisation working since 2008 in skill development, education, sustainable agriculture, and health, has been making significant strides in Vijayawada West constituency. In collaboration with Sujana Foundation, SEEDS first launched its interventions through a pilot programme at GNRM High School, establishing an IoT Innovation Lab, library, two digital classrooms, and STEM kits. The pilot also covered teacher training, eye screening for 371 students, distribution of 78 pairs of spectacles, and employability training for 342 graduates at KBN Degree College. As part of its long-term support, SEEDS has awarded scholarships worth Rs 56.7 lakh to 34 meritorious students from Vijayawada, with each student eligible for up to Rs 2 lakh over six years, based on academic performance. Overall, the organisation has invested nearly Rs 98 lakh in various initiatives in the constituency.

SEEDS held a scholarship distribution programme here on Friday, where confirmation letters were presented to 28 students of Classes 10, 11, and 12. The event was attended by Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Choudhary and SEEDS Founder RCM Reddy, in the presence of parents, teachers, and community members. Looking ahead, SEEDS announced plans to expand its activities by implementing similar programmes in eight more government schools, introducing entrepreneurship development programmes (EDPs) for women, conducting graduate training programmes to enhance employability, and organising district-level quiz competitions for government school students. Extending his support, MLA Sujana Choudhary assured that he would back all such initiatives and reiterated his commitment to making Vijayawada West one of the best constituencies in Andhra Pradesh.