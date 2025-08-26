Seminar focuses on quality education

Jharsuguda: The Department of Economics, Laxminarayan College, Jharsuguda, organised a two-day National Seminar on “Advancing Sustainable Development Goals 4 and 5 for Viksit Bharat”.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Jharsuguda Additional District Magistrate Braja Bandhu Bhoi and Regional Director of Education Uma Shankar Dash.

The session began with a welcome address by Tapan Kumar Barik, Head of the Department of Economics, followed by the release of a souvenir.

Eminent speakers such as Dr Amarendra Das (NISER), Prof Ratikanta Kumbhar (Central University of Rajasthan), Dr Sarbeswar Pradhan (Delhi University) and Dr Hemachandra Pradhan (IIM Sambalpur) deliberated on issues of quality education, gender equality and sustainable development. Nearly 60 research papers were presented in parallel sessions, including special online interactions with professors from North-Eastern Hill University Meghalaya (NEHU), Goa University, Chitkara University, and others.The valedictory session was attended by Jharsuguda MLA Tankadhar Tripathy, Collector Kunal Motiram Chawhan, Vice Chancellor Bidhu Bhusan Mishra, Prof Sujit Kumar Pruseth (IIM Sambalpur) and Dr C B Dutta (Ex-Principal, Sambalpur University).