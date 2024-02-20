Senior TDP leaders Keshav, Paritala Sunitha begin campaign

Anantapur: TDP leaders who are confident of their renomination are busily engaged in election 2024 campaigning. This has given them the advantage of campaigning in advance in favour of their candidature and for the party's comeback to power in 2024 elections.

Raptadu constituency in-charge Paritala Sunitha and Uravakonda in-charge Payyavula Keshav are politically hyperactive in their constituencies, engaged in door-to-door and mass contact programmes. Their aim is to complete the first leg of their people connect programme even before the party announced the official list of party candidates for the 2024 polls.

The demand for party tickets is mostly for Assembly constituencies. Former minister Paritala Sunitha is in the forefront of well in advance campaigning, organising village and mandal wise public meetings and meetings with party workers and multi-level party leaders.

Being confident of her renomination, she is engaged in hectic meetings and formulating strategies in Raptadu constituency.

Another such guaranteed ticket with no challengers is Uravakonda constituency of Payyavula Keshav. Keshav's brother Sreenivas fondly called as Seena does all the preparatory work. For people, Keshav and Seena are synonymous and Seena always works as fore-runner for Keshav. Keshav is also systematically reaching out to people. To his advantage for every Assembly election, Keshav's candidature is always a foregone conclusion and so his candidature is always guaranteed for renomination.

Similarly Nandamuri Balakrishna from Hindupur is also guaranteed for renomination unless Balakrishna decides not to contest.

The leaders Sunitha and Keshav are exposing the failures of the YSRCP government. The thrust of their campaigning is that there is absolutely no development in the five year rule of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy except launch of a couple of welfare schemes.

They point out the bad road conditions everywhere whether in urban or rural areas. No irrigation projects and no industrial development during the past four-and-a-half years, they criticise. During the Jagan Reddy rule, they say all sections including farmers, employees and the common man are unhappy. They are driving home the point that if the present government is voted to power again, the State would skip into the dark ages of under-development.