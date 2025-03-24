several YSRCP families join TDP

Live
Penukonda (Sri Sathya Sai district): In a major political development, 30 families from YSRCP have joined TDP under the leadership of Minister S Savitha at her camp office in Penukonda on Sunday. The minister formally welcomed them into the party by offering TDP scarf.
Prominent YSRCP leaders from Gorantla mandal, including Ramachandra Reddy, Venkata Reddy, Somashekar Reddy, Bandi Venkata Reddy, Vaddi Lakshminarayana, Vaddi Venkatesh, Vikram Reddy, Vijay Kumar, Anil Kumar Naik, Akshay Kumar Naik, Reddappa Naik, Ravi Naik, and V Anjaneyulu, joined TDP.
Additionally, members from Gorantla major panchayat, including Najmi Bhanu, Shanu, Falahaan Dilshad, Ratnamma, Lakshminarayana, Bhaktar B, Shaheed, Chandini, Mahaboobi, Khairun, Radhiya, Bibi, Bhanu Tippamma, Waheeda, and Shameem, also switched allegiance to TDP. Speaking at the event, Minister Savitha stated the growing support for TDP is a testament to public confidence in the party’s leadership.
She assured that TDP will continue its commitment to development and welfare programmes, welcoming all those, who believe in party’s vision.