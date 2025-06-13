Sharmila assails Naidu’s one-year rule

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief YS Sharmila Reddy on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, marking one year of his administration. She alleged that Naidu’s progress during this period has been limited to mere boasting and issuing ‘progress reports.’

Sharmila Reddy stated that the ‘progress report’ released by the Naidu government resembles an election campaign document. “It only mentions what needs to be done, failing to clearly demonstrate what has been achieved,” she said, questioning, “How much was promised, and how much was delivered?”

The APCC chief expressed severe dissatisfaction with the implementation of the ‘Super Six’ schemes including free bus travel for women, Unemployment Allowance & 20 Lakh Jobs, Talliki Vandanam, Annadata Sukhibhava, Mahila Sakthi scheme.

Referring to other promises and financial status, Sharmila mentioned the promise of an annual job calendar in January. She accused the Chandrababu government of imposing an additional burden of Rs 17,000 crore in electricity bills on the public within a year, raising charges twice under the guise of ‘adjustment.’ She reminded the government of its election promise not to increase charges.

Sharmila asserted that the Chandrababu administration has accumulated nearly Rs one lakh crore in debt in one year. She drew parallels with the previous Jagan regime, which amassed Rs 10 lakh crores in debt, stating that both leaders have turned the State into ‘Debt-ridden Andhra Pradesh.’ She accused Chandrababu of subservience to the BJP, stating that he remains silent even when the BJP deceives the State.

APCC Chief YS Sharmila Reddy speaking to the media in Vijayawada on Thursday