Sharmila to join Congress on Jan 4

Guntur: YSR Telangana Congress party State President Y S Sharmila will merge her party in Congress and join the party on January 4 in New Delhi.

She will join the party in the presence of Congress party senior leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi ,AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and PCC leaders in New Delhi.

The AICC is likely to appoint her AICC secretary and star campaigner for A P. Assembly elections -2024 and make her Rajya Sabha member, it is learnt. Her followers in A.P. will participate in the programme.