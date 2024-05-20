SIT teams register cases against accused

Vijayawada/Tirupati: The SIT teams that visited the riot-hit areas of the state examined the complaints filed by both the YSRCP and TDP. According to sources, in Narsaraopet over 100 cases were booked against 192 people. Similarly, in Dachepalli, 70 cases were booked. In Piduguralla, 62 cases were registered, while in Sattenapalli 34 cases were booked against 70 persons.

In Tirupati district, the SIT team visited Kuchivaripalli and Ramireddypalle of Chandragiri constituency and Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) where the YSRCP activists allegedly attacked TDP candidate Pulivarthy Nani with rods and sticks and injured his gunman who had to open fire in air to disperse the crowds. The violence took place outside the university where EVMs were kept in strong rooms. Following the attack on Nani, the two villages witnessed intense clashes between the two political parties.



It is learnt that SIT’s investigation mainly centred on identifying the culprits and their political identity. DSP Ravi Manohara Achari led the SIT team which questioned local residents about the events on the night of violence. They examined the damaged home of Kuchuvaripalle Sarpanch and YSRCP leader Chandrasekhar Reddy, as well as the charred vehicles.

The teams also questioned the security personnel of YSRCP Chandragiri candidate Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and gathered information at the SPMVV campus where Nani was attacked. Prior to this, they checked records at the SV University police station, quizzed the staff working there and reviewed previous FIRs related to the violence and collected video evidence, including CCTV footage.

Another team visited Tadipatri in Anantapur district. Along with the local police, it visited the areas in the vicinity of the house of municipal chairman JC Prabhakar Reddy where the police led by Rajampeta DSP Chaitanya allegedly attacked the supporters of Prabhakar Reddy. They also questioned the police officials and verified the videos, CCTV footages and FIR copies. They inspected the house of MLA Kethireddy Peddareddy and saw the office room which was allegedly ransacked by the police.