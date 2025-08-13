Six of ganja trafficking gang held

Podili: The Podili police successfully arrested a six-member gang involved in ganja trafficking and seized 8.065 kg ganja worth approximately Rs 96,000 on Tuesday.

DSP B Lakshmi Narayana explained in a press meet at Podili that they arrested six individuals, Kaliki Sai Kumar Reddy (35) from Podili, who served as the local distributor, along with four Bihar natives, including Bikram Kumar (30), Sujeet Kumar (23), Pavan Kumar (28), Deepu Kumar (31), and Kola Babu Rao alias Chinababu (43) from Komarolu mandal.

According to police investigations, the network began when Sujeet Kumar, working at cattle shed in Potavaram village, connected with Sai Kumar Reddy. The Bihar group procured ganja from unknown sources in Odisha and supplied it to Reddy, who distributed it across Podili and surrounding villages for approximately one year. The gang was planning increased distribution during the holiday season when police received credible information.

Acting swiftly, Podili CI T Venkateswarlu, SI V Vemana, along with Mandal Deputy Tahsildar Shaik Shajida and VRO, conducted a raid at ST Colony, Chinna Cheruvu area, seizing the stock and arresting the individuals. District SP AR Damodar specially commended DSP B Lakshmi Narayana, Podili Circle CI T Venkateswarlu, SI V Vemana, SB Head Constable Venkateswarlu, Constables Gautam, Shiva Reddy, and their team for their exceptional work in dismantling this trafficking network.