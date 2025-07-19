Smuggler held, 3 red sanders logs seized

Tirupati: RedSanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized three red sanders logs and arrested a smuggler near Sanipaya of Veeraballi forest area Kadapa district on Friday.

A team led by RSI Naresh and FBO Anil Kumar started combing near Veeraballi forest area when they identified a person the police personnel at Ayyalavaripalli. They surrounded and caught him and seized three logs.

The arrested person is from Tirupati district. A Case has been registered and investigation is on.

Task force personnel producing red sanders smuggler and logs before the media in Tirupati on Friday