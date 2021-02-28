Soft drink factory shut after 3 employees test corona +ve

Guntur: The Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited at Atmakuru near Mangalagiri was shut down on Saturday as three of its employees tested positive for coronavirus.

This has caused concern among the people as so far the general impression was that the corona was on its way out and with vaccines having become available, one need not fear the virus. But reports of surge in cases from Maharashtra and Kerala and some parts of Telangana has put the entire government machinery on high alert.

Of the three workers who tested positive, one was from Sangamjagarlamudi, another is from Mangalagiri and the third one is from Pedavadlapudi.

Mangalgiri tahsildar GV Ram Prasad visited the company and held negotiations with the company management.

He directed the officials to close the company for one day and ensure that the entire premises were thoroughly sanitised.

Speaking to The Hans India, Ram Prasad said he has directed the company officials to sanitise the factory premises immediately to check the spread of Covid. He also asked the officials to follow Covid-19 protocol.

He clarified that once the sanitisation was done and the company takes necessary measures as per health protocols, operations would continue as usual. From Monday, the company may resume its operations, he felt. District Medical and Health Officer Dr J Yasmin said, "We have conducted Covid-19 tests on all the 776 workers working in the company.

Three workers were tested positive for Covid-19. We have taken steps to identify first and second contacts to check the spread of Covid-19. We are conducting similar tests in all the companies in the district," he added.