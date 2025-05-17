Solidarity rally organised

Parvathipuram: The leaders of alliance parties TDP, BJP and Janasena have collectively organized a solidarity rally in Parvathipuram and extended their support to Indian armed forces.

MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra, BJP district president Dwarapureddy Srinivasa Rao had organized this rally on Friday to honor the valiant Indian soldiers who triumphed in Operation Sindhoor against Pakistan. The rally, held in the wake of India’s strong counterattack, was a tribute to the bravery and sacrifices of the armed forces.

Carrying national flags, citizens marched from the old bus stand through Four Roads Junction, Main Road, RTC Complex, and concluded at the District Collector’s Office. Addressing the crowd, MLA Vijay Chandra, Srinivasa Rao expressed their heartfelt admiration for the soldiers, stating that just hearing the national anthem or seeing the flag fills him with passion and pride. Inspired by this emotion, he called for public participation to show unwavering support for the army.

They praised the Indian government for equipping the military with modern missile technology, which played a pivotal role in the success of Operation Sindhoor. “Our forces have shown Pakistan that provoking India has severe consequences. If we choose, we can erase Pakistan from the world map,” he declared boldly.