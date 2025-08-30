Some are jealous of India’s development: Venkaiah Naidu

Nellore: Former Vice President of India Muppavarapu Venkaiah Naidu has alleged some sections backed by opposition parties in the country are feeling jealous as they were not able to digest the fast-growing India’s development headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in all fronts.

Speaking after performing special poojas to Lord Ganesh Idol established by BJP at Shivaji center in the city here on Friday, the latter pointed out that earlier India was forced to face several challenges like sovereignty, border problems economic di-stability, as people are always under influence of insecurity.

He said that after BJP lead coalition government came to the power, the country is feeling safe due to effective implementation of welfare schemes, and suppressed antisocial activities with iron hand. While lauding the BJP district unit of its initiative in performing Ganesh festivals for the last four decades, Naidu urged them to continue the same tradition as per the wishes of Bala Gangadhar started Genesh festival for promotion of unity among the Hindus. Later, Naidu participated in the Telugu Language Day organised by Telugu Sahithi Samstha (TSS) at Yown Hall in the city. While expressing deep concern over Telugu language losing it existence, he said that it is high time for cultural organisations, to come forward for promotion of the language from lower level.

He urged the government also to concentrate in that aspect. Padmasree Award winner Acharya K Inak, TSS district president Kancharla Sunna Naidu, BJP leaders Surendra Reddy, KV Subrahmanyam, Satya Narayana Rao and others were present.