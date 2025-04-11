South MLA seeks JSP corporators’ support

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party (JSP) corporators should support the no-confidence motion proposed against the Mayor of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) unanimously, exhorted JSP city president and south MLA Ch Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav.

Organising a meeting with the JSP corporators here on Thursday, the MLA said that the party would always stand by its leaders and activists.

He made it clear that every corporator should follow the orders of the party president and Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan.

Vamsi Krishna alleged that no development has taken place in the GVMC for the past four years. It is the responsibility of the corporators to provide better facilities to the people as the coalition government is people centric, he added.

Corporators Vasantha Lakshmi, deputy floor leader Dalli Govind, P Murthy Yadav, Kandula Nagaraju, Mohammed Sadiq, Leelavati, Mary Jones, Usha Sri, Poorna Sri, Battu Surya Kumari and K Kameswari were present.