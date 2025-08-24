SP directs strong security and case monitoring ahead of Ganesh Chaviti

Puttaparthi: District Superintendent of Police V Ratna, instructed police officials to work diligently during the upcoming Ganesh Chaviti celebrations, ensuring peace and preventing any untoward incidents. Chairing a crime review meeting at the District Police Office conference hall on Saturday, the SP reviewed pending cases, including POCSO, missing, grave, and non-grave cases, with DSPs, CIs, and SIs.

Using the CCTNS platform, she examined case pendency and directed officials to strictly utilize the e-Sakshya application for uploading evidence.

She emphasized that digital tools such as CCTNS, e-Sakshya, e-Summons, ICJS, dashboards, and ITTSO enhance transparency, speed, and efficiency in investigations.

Focusing on Ganesh festivities, the SP instructed officials to prepare security plans in advance.

She directed that all permissions be obtained online through a single-window system, while old offenders and individuals with past festival-related cases be placed under bind-over orders. Police were told to hold meetings with Ganesh Utsav Committees and Peace Committees to ensure discipline from idol installation to immersion.