SP discusses measures to strengthen law & order

Anantapur: The newly appointed Superintendent of Police of Sri Sathya Sai district, S Satish Kumar, paid courtesy visits to key judicial and police officials in Anantapur on Saturday.

SP Satish first called on Anantapur district Judge Bhim Rao at his office in Anantapur and discussed cooperative efforts to strengthen law and order and ensure speedy justice for the public.

Later, he visited Anantapur Range office, where he met Range DIG Dr Shimoshi.