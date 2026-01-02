SP visits orphanage with family

Tirupati: On the occasion of the New Year, District SP L Subba Rayudu, visited the orphanage run by Rise Voluntary Organization in Jevakona along with his family members here on Thursday.

During the visit, SP cut a cake with the students living in orphanage and extended New Year wishes. He also distributed towels, notebooks, soaps, and stationery items to the children.

The organizers and students expressed their happiness over the SP's personal visit with his family.

Speaking on the occasion, SP L Subba Rayudu said, "No one is born an orphan. True orphans are those abandoned by their responsibilities." He urged society to take more responsibility towards the future of children.