Speaker flays behaviour of YSRCP chief, MLAs during Guv’s speech

Vijayawada: Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu expressed serious concern over behaviour of YSRCP MLAs during Governor’s address to both the Houses on Monday. He stated that raising slogans at the podium while Governor was addressing House is shameful as he was invited to the House as guest and it is the responsibility of every member to respect him.

Before commencing the sessions on Tuesday, the Speaker expressed regrets over the attitude of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who served as chief minister, MP and party president. He said rais-ing slogans and throwing paper pieces on Governor is not acceptable and members should see such acts are not repeated in future. He appealed to YSRCP MLAs to act as per constitu-tion and respect the House.

The Speaker also seriously reacted on false campaign in a Telugu newspaper over misuse of funds in the name of training classes for MLAs which were not organised so far. He referred the issue to House privileges committee for enquiry and necessary action.