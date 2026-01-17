Special express trains to clear post Sankranti rush

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers after the Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivals, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to run one pair of special trains between Visakhapatnam and Charlapalli.

Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli express special (08517) will leave Visakhapatnam on January 18 at 3.50 pm and reach Charlapalli the next day at 7.30 am.

In return, Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam (08518) TOD express special will leave Charlapalli on January 19 at 9 am and reach Visakhapatnam the same day at midnight (12.30 am).

The train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Rayanapadu, Khammam Town, Warangal and Kazipet between Visakhapatnam and Charlapalli.