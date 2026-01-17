  1. Home
  2. News
  3. State
  4. Andhra Pradesh
News

Special express trains to clear post Sankranti rush

  • Created On:  17 Jan 2026 12:30 PM IST
Special express trains to clear post Sankranti rush
X

Visakhapatnam: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers after the Pongal and Makar Sankranti festivals, East Coast Railway (ECoR) decided to run one pair of special trains between Visakhapatnam and Charlapalli.

Visakhapatnam – Charlapalli express special (08517) will leave Visakhapatnam on January 18 at 3.50 pm and reach Charlapalli the next day at 7.30 am.

In return, Charlapalli – Visakhapatnam (08518) TOD express special will leave Charlapalli on January 19 at 9 am and reach Visakhapatnam the same day at midnight (12.30 am).

The train will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Elamanchili, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Rayanapadu, Khammam Town, Warangal and Kazipet between Visakhapatnam and Charlapalli.

Tags

Visakhapatnam Special TrainsECoR Express ServicePongal Travel RushVisakhapatnam-Charlapalli TrainsFestival Passenger Convenience
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Ease of doing biz, FTAs boost India’s self-reliant and globally trusted economy: Piyush Goyal

Ease of doing biz, FTAs boost India’s self-reliant and globally trusted economy: Piyush Goyal

National News

More
Share it
X