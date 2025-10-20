Special ‘homam,’ spiritual discourse mark ‘Dhanvantari Jayanti’

Visakhapatnam: As part of the auspicious ‘Dhanvantari Jayanti’, national ‘Ayurveda Day’ was celebrated at Payakaraopeta. Organised by Sri Prakash AYUSH Charitable and Research Trust, the institution’s Ayurvedic Hospital commemorated the occasion. The event was inaugurated by founders of the institution Mr and Mrs CH V K Narasimharao, who performed Dhanvantari homam along with Vedic scholars. The celebration was organised in the presence of eminent Ayurvedic physician Dr Kannalayam Gopalan Ravindran and renowned spiritual orator Chaganti Koteswara Rao.

Kolattam dance was presented by the students and a Poornahuti ritual was performed by the Vedic pandits. Dr Ravindran was felicitated by Chaganti Koteswara Rao in recognition of his distinguished contributions to Ayurveda. Addressing the gathering, Dr Ravindran emphasised that Ayurveda is a precious heritage passed down by ancestors and serves as a guiding light for healthy living. He remarked that Ayurveda is gaining global recognition, acceptance and importance in contemporary healthcare. Chaganti Koteswara Rao captivated the audience with his discourse on the importance of reading and learning from the biographies of great personalities. He highlighted the power of a disciplined mind, underscoring the invaluable role of an unconditional Guru to achieve greater heights in life. Speaking on the occasion, CHVK Narasimharao highlighted the trust’s mission to bring authentic Ayurvedic treatments to the local community, inspired by the renowned practices of Kerala. The event was attended by Dr U Indulal, trustee of Akami Ayurvedic Hospital, psychological counsellor Aparna Sharma, Sri Prakash Educational Institutions joint secretary Ch Vijay Prakash, faculty members and students.