Just In
Special officers to oversee EVMs’ security
Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): District Election Officer and Collector P Arun Babu conducted a surprise inspection of the strong rooms here on Thursday. He reviewed current conditions, safety measures and the performance of duty bearers at the strong rooms. He said that the process of EVMs counting will be carried out in two centres.
For EVMs safety, three-tier security system has been established and central armed forces have been deployed in the first tier, armed reserve police in the second and local police in the third tier, providing 24-hour protection. Additionally, CCTV cameras have been installed to continuously monitor the control units. Special officers have been designated to oversee the security system. Under the guidance of the district police, DSP-level officers are supervising counting centres, assisted by other police personnel.
Hindupur Assembly RO and Joint Collector Abhishek Kumar, Penukonda RO and Sub-Collector Apoorva Bharat, Puttaparthi Assembly RO Bhagyarekha, Dharmavaram RO Venkata Sivarami Reddy, Madakasira RO Gowri Shankar, Hindupur DSP and CI accompanied the Collector during inspection.