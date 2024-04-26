  • Menu
Special Police Observer reviews poll arrangements

SP P Jagdeesh briefing Special Police Observer Meena about the arrangements being made for conducting elections in Rajamahendravaram on Thursday

Rajamahendravaram: General Election Special Police Observer Balaram Meena conducted a review meeting of the conduct of the election with the police officers at the District Police Office on Thursday.

Physical and political nature of the district and the status of the seven Assembly constituencies were explained through a PowerPoint presentation.

Meena said that he was satisfied with the pre-emptive steps taken by the district police department to conduct the general elections effectively in a peaceful environment.

He praised the security arrangements being made at the polling stations and the measures being taken to prevent the supply of illegal goods. The same tempo is suggested to be continued till the completion of the election process.

District Additional SPs, Zonal DSPs, Inspectors, RIs, and other officers and staff participated in this review meeting.

