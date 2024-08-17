Special Task Force soon to put AP on fast track

Vijayawada : The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to constitute a Special Task Force for the industrial development in the state.

While Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will be the chairman of the task force, TATA Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekharan will be the co-chairman. It will also rope in prominent industrialists and experts in the relevant sectors.

The special task force will interact with experts from various sectors and will give suggestions to the government on industrial development in the state and will advise on necessary proposals to implement these suggestions.

This decision was taken after the Chief Minister had a meeting with Chandrasekharan on Thursday. It was decided that a centre for global leadership would be set up at Amaravati in partnership with the CII. The TATA Group will also be a partner in setting up this centre.

Later, the CII representatives headed by its Director General, Chandrajit Benerjee, had a meeting with the Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu and informed him about their willingness to set up the Centre for Global Leadership on Competitiveness in Amaravathi with the active participation of the State Government.

Naidu and Chandrasekharan further discussed the possibility of setting up the TCS development centre at Visakhapatnam, extending Air India and Vistara air services, and setting up solar, telecommunications and food processing industries in the state. This, the government said, was a step forward in its plans to catapult Andhra Pradesh to the number one position in the country by 2027. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met Young Liu, the chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), highlighted the wonderful opportunities India offers in futuristic sectors and discussed theinvestment plans in India in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

