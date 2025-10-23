‘Speed of Doing Biz’ initiative getting investments: Lokesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh has emerged as a leading gateway for investments into India, securing commitments worth over Rs 10 lakh crore in just 16 months, said Nara Lokesh, Minister for IT and HRD, on Wednesday. He credited the state’s success to its strong ‘Speed of Doing and Ease of Doing Business’ framework, which has drawn global interest from major technology and industrial players.

Speaking at a Business Round Table hosted at the Indian Embassy in Brisbane, Lokesh said Andhra Pradesh is fast becoming a preferred destination for both manufacturing and digital economy investments.

The meeting was attended by Indian Consul General Neetu M Bhagotia and representatives from the Australia–India Business Council (AIBC).

Lokesh highlighted Andhra Pradesh’s growing contribution to India–Australia trade, particularly in engineering goods, electrical machinery, pharmaceuticals, jewellery, and agricultural products. He pointed to recent landmark agreements with Google and ArcelorMittal as strong indicators of investor confidence.

Google recently signed an MoU to establish a massive AI Hub in Visakhapatnam with an investment of Rs 1.33 lakh crore, marking India’s largest-ever foreign direct investment (FDI). Similarly, ArcelorMittal is setting up the country’s largest steel plant near Anakapalle, with an estimated investment of Rs 1.35 lakh crore. “These projects reaffirm Andhra Pradesh’s position as a gateway for investment, innovation, and industrial growth,” Lokesh said.

He invited Australian investors to participate in the Partnership Summit 2025, scheduled for November 14–15 in Visakhapatnam, where Andhra Pradesh will showcase its industrial policies, incentives, and infrastructure potential.

During his Australia visit, Lokesh also met Professor Cal Zenger from the Centre for Sustainable Tropical Fisheries and Aquaculture (CSTFA) at James Cook University to explore collaborative research in aquaculture genetics. The discussions focused on transferring AI-based monitoring systems and genetic research into Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture sector to enhance disease resistance, feed efficiency, and production stability.

“Andhra Pradesh’s aquaculture exports have tremendous global potential,” Lokesh said, adding that genetic tools and AI innovations will help reduce losses, boost yields, and ensure sustainable growth.