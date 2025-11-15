Spl diabetic check-up packages introduced

Nellore: Narayana Hospitals marked World Diabetes Day by introducing special diabetic check-up packages through its Endocrinology Department here on Friday. Dr. Raavulapalli Harish stressed the growing diabetes burden in India and the need for timely screening.

Endocrinologists Dr. T. Sunanda and Dr. Siddhu Nikhith highlighted lifestyle changes, early diagnosis, and this year’s theme of ensuring proper care for all age groups. General physician Dr Meriga Rajesh Kumar advised regular exercise and healthy eating to prevent complications. Dr Manju Prabha, P Sudhir Babu, and PG students participated in the programme.