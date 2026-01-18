Spl helpline to improve TTD Kalyana mandapams management: EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal directed officials to set up a special helpline to further improve the management of TTD Kalyana Mandapams, while reviewing the matter with officials in TTD Administrative Building on Saturday.

He instructed them to establish a helpline number to collect feedback from devotees. He also suggested that feedback regarding TTD Kalyana Mandapams be collected directly from devotees through local Srivari Sevaks, which would help in preparing plans to understand management issues and the facilities required. He stated that bringing the management of Kalyana Mandapams under the FMS (Facility Management Services) framework would make it easier to maintain cleanliness and provide better amenities.

The EO advised officials to gather feedback on various aspects of TTD Kalyana Mandapams across the country, including compound walls, toilets, Kalyana Vedika, decoration arrangements, suitability for conducting marriage functions, parking facilities, leakage issues during the rainy season, water stagnation in the premises, security, and other related matters. He said that collecting such feedback would help in providing improved facilities for devotees.