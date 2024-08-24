Spl officers appointed for making Gram Sabhas successful: Collector

Nellore: District Collector O Anand stated the government is committed to develop rural areas by conducting Gram Sabhas in the district. Participating in the Gram Sabha at Nuvvurupadu village of Atmakuru mandal on Friday, he said the aim of organising Gram Sabhas is to identify minimum needs like drinking water, tap connections, toilets, internal roads, linking roads between villages and towns, construction of water tanks and address them by bringing to the notice of the government.

The Collector informed that special officers have been deployed for 38 mandals for successfully conducting the Gram Sabhas in 722 villages across the district. Describing Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS) as a boon for the poor, he urged people to utilise the opportunity in properly. Works have been provided to as many as 60,000 people against the target of one lakh under MNREGS every day in the district.

The Collector advised the people to attend the works in the early hours, by 5 am and complete them by 10 am to avoid heat. He suggested the labour working under MNREGS to drink water for every one hour compulsorily as this will help to save them from sunstroke. Later, Collector Anand received representations from people on several problems like construction of new drinking water pipelines, desilting in supply channels, conduction repairs for bores, lands’ resurvey, settlements of land disputes between farmers etc and assured them to solve the problems at the earliest.

Earlier, the Collector paid tributes to former CM Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and garlanded his portrait.

MPP Ketha Venugopala Reddy, ZP CEO Kannama Naidu, in-charge RDO Premk Kumar, Nuvvurupadu village sarpanch Dorasanamma and others were present.