SPMVV to host AQV Hackathon semi-final today

Tirupati: Sri Padmavathi Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) will host the semi-finals of the prestigious Amaravati Quantum Valley Hackathon (AQVH) 2025 on September 10 under PM-USHA programme.

AQVH 2025, a first-of-its-kind national initiative, will empower students to address real-world challenges sourced from Ministries, Government Departments, PSUs, leading technology giants, and NGOs. With the support of organisations such as DST, IBM, TCS, Google, and Microsoft, the hackathon will serve as a platform to showcase transformative ideas in quantum technologies.

Around 220 students and 18 SPOCs from 18 colleges across Nellore, Tirupati, and Kadapa districts will participate in the semi-final round. Students will present their innovative solutions to problem statements aligned with cutting-edge technologies and societal challenges. District Collector, Dr S Venkateswar, Vice Chancellor Prof V Uma and Registrar Prof N Rajani will participate in the programme while Prof Rosaiah from APSCHE will act as the official observer for the semi-final round.