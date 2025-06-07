Sri Sathya Sai Global Mahila Conference commences

Puttaparthi: The inaugural session of the first-ever Sri Sathya Sai Global Mahila Conference was commenced in Puttaparthi on Friday.

The event themed “Sri Sathya Sai Mahila Vibhag – The Visionaries of the Sai Mission,” witnessed the participation of thousands of women delegates from 18 countries, including India. The three-day global conference, being held from June 6 to 8 stands as a powerful testament to the indispensable role of women in the Sai Mission as preservers of culture, torchbearers of values, and harbingers of societal transformation.

The event aims to rejuvenate and reaffirm their selfless dedication to Bhagawan’s path of love and service. The day’s proceedings began with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising divine grace and spiritual awakening. Senior members of the Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations (SSSSO) and the Sri Sathya Sai Global Council (SSSGC) jointly inaugurated the session, showcasing unity and collective commitment to Swami’s vision.

Neeta Khanna delivered the welcome address, providing a heartfelt reflection on the formation of the Sri Sathya Sai Mahila Vibhag, established by Bhagawan in 1969. She highlighted how Swami envisioned women’s empowerment not in mere worldly terms, but through spiritual leadership, inner strength, and compassionate service.

The audience was then moved by a soulful and inspiring devotional performance titled “Nari Shakti Sai Ne Jeena Sikhaya,” which invoked both spiritual emotion and collective energy in the hall.