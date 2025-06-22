Sri Sathya Sai Medha Wellbeing Counsel celebrates IYD

Puttaparthi: The Sri Sathya Sai Medha Wellbeing Counsel (SSSMWC) celebrated the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025 at the Sai Baba Temple in Yenumulapalli, with active support from the temple management.

The highlight of the event was the “Yoga Sangam”, a flagship initiative of IDY 2025, which featured a simultaneous and synchronised mass yoga performance based on the Common Yoga Protocol.

The event was held from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m., with the main yoga session conducted from 7:00 to 7:45 a.m., followed by speeches, yoga demonstrations, and prayers in the concluding segment.

The gathering saw enthusiastic participation from individuals across various age groups and religious backgrounds, emphasizing unity through wellness.

Yoga Guru D Dastagir addressed the participants, urging everyone to make daily yoga practice a habit in order to elevate consciousness, nurture mental hygiene, and cultivate moral values.

He emphasized yoga’s role in enhancing focus, confidence, and the mind-body connection.

He also extended heartfelt thanks to the temple management and all the participants for their support in making the event a resounding success.

The event served as a reminder of yoga’s universal appeal and its capacity to unite communities in the pursuit of holistic health and spiritual growth.